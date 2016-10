Jace Michael Scarbrough

Molly Scarbrough and Michael Scarbrough of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Jace Michael Scarbrough, on Sept. 27, 2016, at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth. Jace weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and joins proud big brother Jack.

Avery Jolynne Estrella

Bethany Scanlon and Dylan Estrella of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Avery Jolynne Estrella, on Oct. 16, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Avery weighed 6 pounds, 15.3 ounces.