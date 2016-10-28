Shellfishing Update

All waters remain closed to shellfishing through at least Friday, Oct. 28, with the exception of bay scallops, due to a phytonplankton bloom that can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP).

Sengekontacket Pond is open for both Recreational and Commercial Permit Holders for bay scallops.

Lagoon Pond will open for Recreational Permit Holders for bay scallops on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will open for Commercial Permit holders for bay scallops on Monday, Oct. 31.

Oak Bluffs Harbor is closed to all shellfishing.