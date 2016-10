If you’re aiming to pick up someone coming in on the boat arriving at 10:30, better give them a call: evening ferries, starting with the 8:30 pm boat, have been canceled due to high winds.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

Our web site is at http://www.steamshipauthority. com

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status