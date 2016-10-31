Martha’s Vineyard youth running club participates in 2016 Cape Cod Marathon

On Sunday, the MV Hurricanes Youth Running Club Relay Team, the Category 5 Hurricanes, ran in the Cape Cod Marathon. The relay team made a strong showing, placing 15th out of 96 relay teams in an open field of runners aged 14 to 39. Team members were: Vito Aiello, Catherine Cherry, Owen Steenkamp, Zachary Utz, and Jackson Wojnowski. Coach Reaan Steenkamp also ran the marathon as an individual, supporting and running alongside his team.

The MV Hurricanes offer year-round running programs for kids in grades 5-8, and is coached by Reaan Steenkamp and Kimberly Kirk. For more information, please contact mvmiddleschoolxcountry@gmail.com.