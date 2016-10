Vineyard Haven’s Rod Backus took the championship trophy in the first all-Island table tennis tournament Saturday, donning Juri Luncar in three straight matches, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7. Backus and Luncar, also of Vineyard Haven, each won four matches to reach the final round. Semi-final winners were Alina Wen, Edgartown, and Eddie Parker, Vineyard Haven. The tourney, sponsored by the MV Table Tennis Club, was held at The Barn in Oak Bluffs.