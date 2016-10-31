Steamship Authority board approves Robert B. Davis as new general manager

On Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, the Steamship Authority (SSA) board, meeting in their Woods Hole offices voted to approve Robert B. Davis for the position of general manager upon the retirement in June 2017 of current general manager Wayne Lamson.

Mr. Davis is treasurer/comptroller at the SSA, where he has worked since 1986. He started his career at the SSA as an auditor, and assumed the increasingly responsible positions of chief auditor/office manager in 1995, and assistant treasurer in 1997, before being promoted to his current position in 2005.

During Monday’s meeting, the board interviewed Mr. Davis during public session. He was questioned about his personal and professional strengths, his management style, and his future vision for the SSA. Following the interview, the board voted unanimously to approve Mr. Davis as the SSA’s next general manager pending successful contract negotiations.

“During Wayne Lamson’s tenure as general manager, the Steamship Authority has seen steady improvement in every area of its operations,” Betsy Gladfelter, chairman of the board, told The Times in a phone conversation. “His twelve years as general manager stand out for high degrees of success, effectiveness, positive changes and organizational effectiveness. We believe Bob Davis will continue that track record and that his institutional knowledge will prove invaluable.”

“Bob Davis has been a very dedicated employee and an outstanding treasurer at the Steamship Authority,” current general manager Wayne Lamson said to The Times. “I’m confident that Bob is the right choice to carry out the duties of general manager, leading the Authority forward.”

Mr. Davis will work with Mr. Lamson between now and Lamson’s June 2017 retirement to ensure a smooth transition.

The SSA will begin a search for Mr. Davis’ replacement as treasurer/comptroller.