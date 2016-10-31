Steven Roth

Steven George Roth, 67, of Aquinnah, died on Oct. 27 at home with his wife by his side. Steven was born in Reading, Penn., to Russell G. Roth and Arline M. (Weidman) Roth on Dec. 18, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Stefanie Hecht, and their two collies, Noodles and Digby; a sister, Sally L. Koch of Wernersville, Penn.; and a niece, Katherine O. Koch, of Hoboken, N.J. Services are private. A memorial get-together may be held later this year, but only those who can render a fair rendition of “Ghost Riders in the Sky” will be admitted.