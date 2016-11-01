Bridge Notes

At the regular 1:15 game at Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Oct. 24, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal, followed by Pat Devaney and Karen Sullivan in second, Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in third, and Wink Winkelman and Art Spielvogel in fourth.

At the 7 pm game at Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Oct. 25, nine pairs competed. First place went to Dan and Nancy Cabot, followed by Joan Perrine and Diana Dozier in second. Tied for third place were Barbara Silk, playing with Mollie Whalen, and Carol Whitmarsh, playing with Barbara Besse.

At the 6 pm game at Island Bridge Club on Oct. 27, six pairs competed in a special club appreciation game. Finishing in first place overall were Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse, followed by Mollie Whalen and Dave Donald in second place. If someone needs a partner for the Thursday night game only, call Marianne at 508-696-8015.