Celebrity Spaghetti

At the Celebrity Waiters Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5, you can enjoy a spaghetti dinner, including garlic bread, salad, dessert, and a drink, served by your favorite (impersonated) celebrities. The servers will be working for “tips” of singing or not singing. There will be an auction for handmade items from Haiti, and all proceeds will go toward the Haitian quilting co-ops created by PeaceQuilts. Admission is $15, $10 for children, or $35 for a family. Dinner starts at 6 pm at the Federated Church Parish Hall in Edgartown. For more information, call 508-627-4421.