Chilmark: Chilmark Women’s Symposium

Hurray, the Chilmark Women’s Symposium is here, one of the highlights of every fall. On Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 am to noon, the speakers will address “Forgiving,” followed by small discussion groups. Refreshments free, but donations welcome to help cover expenses. See you there.

Come kick up your heels at the annual Barn Raisers Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 pm at the Ag Hall, free. Beverages provided; please bring a dessert to share.

Peace Quilts has exhibited over the years regularly in Chilmark. If you want to support the wonderful work they do, head to Edgartown on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 pm to enjoy a Celebrity Waiters Spaghetti Dinner at the Federated Church Parish House, at 45 South Summer Street. The cost is $15 per person, $10 per child, or $35 per family. The dinner includes a salad, a spaghetti dinner, garlic bread, dessert, and a beverage. For questions please call 508-627-4421.

Are you craving a complete Thanksgiving dinner? Head to the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 6:30 pm, $17 per person, takeout too. Reservations suggested. Limited tickets at the door. Call 508-693-1539 for information.

Bring your animals, large or small, to the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury for the Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 pm. Dogs should be on leashes, cats in crates, and ponies, horses, sheep, goats, and other larger animals should gather on the lawn.

Tuesdays at 6 pm, come and enjoy Pizza Nights at the Chilmark Community Church, all ages welcome, free.

Come to the Chilmark library for Stories and Songs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am, and on Wednesdays at 3 pm, make an afterschool craft.

Head to the kindergarten and first grade Save the Monarchs Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at the Chilmark School, where they are raising funds for the El Rosario Sanctuary in Michoacan, Mexico, where monarchs spend their winters.

There are some great programs happening at the West Tisbury library, including an “M.V. Sign Language Series” beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 5 pm. The series provides a means for learning, practicing, and experiencing Pidgin Signed English (PSE) as a second language on Martha’s Vineyard. Each class is a half-hour, and will be followed by practice and/or discussion. Open to children and adults. Learn more at westtisburylibrary.org, or call 508-693-3366.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum presents a history of the Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, dating from 1946, including Derby paraphernalia, photos, oral histories, and fish, at Howes House, from 10 to 11 am, across from Alley’s, free.

Come out to help raise funds for Water Is Life, a benefit concert and potluck for Standing Rock, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 10 pm at the CCC. Musical performers include Kate Taylor, Jemima James, Willy Mason, Alex Karalekas, Phil DaRosa, and the Earth Tribe Singers, among others. I will offer a Sound Healing meditation. Suggested donation of $20 will be made directly to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. To help, please contact carolevandal@gmail.com.

If you are high school age, you may want to check out the art cafe program at Featherstone on Saturdays, with open studios from 11 am to 12:30 pm and a guest teacher from 12:30 to 2 pm offering classes like mixed-media transfers, comic strip making, and silk screening. Free from October through April 2017. See featherstoneart.org/ for more information.

Have a good week, and don’t forget to vote, either early through Nov. 4 or on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 am to 8 pm at the CCC.