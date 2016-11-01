Discounted yoga classes for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Kids Yogamotion is offering discounted yoga classes to members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. According to a press release, “bigs” and their “littles” can attend a 45-minute yoga class for only $5 per class (normally $10). Classes will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9 and 30, and Dec. 7 from 3:15 pm to 4 pm. Ideally classes would be attended as a series, but admission is available on a class-by-class basis. Each class promises lots of movement, games, partner poses, mindfulness, and self-regulation techniques.

All classes take place at Spindrift Studios, 1 Mariner’s Way, Edgartown. Attendees must preregister at bit.ly/discountyogalessons. Arrive early and bring a mat and water. For additional information, email caldwell.anne@gmail.com.