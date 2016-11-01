Tisbury: Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal

This afternoon, Nov. 3, from 1:30 to 3 pm, you can meet artist Gene Baer at the Tisbury Senior Center. Known for the Art of the Cartoon and Death of a Clipboard, Gene is now creating art on the recycled food trays from Meals on Wheels.

Remember that you can enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner early, this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 6:30 pm at the First Baptist parish house. Enjoy a complete turkey dinner with turkey, gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, and green bean casserole, with beverage and pie, all for $17. Reservations are suggested, but tickets may be purchased at the door, and take-out too. Call 508 693-1539.

Those bread cubes you stuff in the turkey? Or even cook separately with lots of good herbs? A turkey sandwich tastes dull without that and perhaps a bit of cranberry sauce. I always thought it was called stuffing. Why is it also called dressing? Of course, my mother was English and often had different words for foods. You can imagine what she brought when asked to bring hotdogs to an American picnic. She asked my father and he said they were sort of little sausages. So that’s what she brought.

It is time to give thanks for all our blessings by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family dinner. This provides Thanksgiving dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to a needy family on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Write your $25 check to Family to Family and mail it to P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. You should know that $25 will feed one family for this holiday, but only one.

Take a break to share music and readings from 4 to 5 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5. The interfaith service of prayers and meditations of peace will be held in the chapel at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

A Celebrity Waiters Spaghetti Dinner will benefit PeaceQuilts at the Federated Church on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 pm at the Parish House. The cost is $15 per person, $10 per child, or $35 per family. This is a spaghetti dinner with a salad and garlic bread, dessert, and beverage.

The proceeds benefit the Haitian quilting co-ops started by PeaceQuilts, which train Haitian women how to make sewing projects that can help support them and their families financially. The waiters for the event will dress as a famous celebrity, and there will be a number of handmade items from Haiti for auction.

Next Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 am, Tom Dresser, Herb Foster, and Jay Schofield will tell stories from their book, “Martha’s Vineyard in World War II,” about the Vineyard’s role in World War II. Tom Dresser will discuss blackouts, bunkers, and patrolling the south shore as well as submarine sightings and the ferry boats. Jay Schofield will talk about the visit by President Roosevelt and the Van Ryper model shop, as well as the airport and plane spotters. Herb Foster will describe activities at Peaked Hill, the Rangers who practiced on the Vineyard before the invasion of Normandy, and share his own memories. The public is invited to attend, as well as share personal stories that involve the Vineyard during the war. All this at the Tisbury Senior Center, the same week as Veterans Day.

Next Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 am staff from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum will present the history of the Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby, dating from 1946. They will share Derby paraphernalia, large photos, oral history, and fish — at the Tisbury Senior Center.

The West Tisbury Library will benefit from a Dine to Donate Event at OffShore Ale Co. next Thursday, Nov. 10, for both lunch and dinner. A percentage of all food sales and 50 percent from the specials menu will be donated only when event coupons are presented. Coupons are at the West Tisbury Library or wtlibraryfoundation.org.

Daylight Saving Time ends the first Sunday in November. That’s this Sunday morning at 2 am. You can tell who forgot because they will be extra early for church on Sunday morning.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Emma Wajda and Maura Valley.

Heard on Main Street: Fall back and enjoy an extra hour’s sleep on Sunday morning.