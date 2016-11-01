‘Truckin’ M.V.’

This Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 am until 1:30 pm, children of all ages are invited to come to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and get behind the wheel of fire trucks, police cruisers, cherry pickers, and more. They will also have the chance to meet and talk with the people who use big trucks and vehicles every day. Drinks and snacks will be sold. Admission is $10 per child or $25 per family, and will benefit the Vineyard Montessori School. Parental supervision is required. For more information, visit vineyardmontessori.com.