Backing the islands’ candidate for state representative

To the Editor:

We the undersigned support Tobias Glidden for state representative of Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Falmouth. Tobias Glidden is the only islander in the race and the only candidate to have worked on behalf of our district at the state level. We believe it is important that our district is represented by a voice from the islands.

There are many reasons we believe an island voice is important. In just one example, Glidden’s opponent, Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth, has repeatedly suggested that he would be in favor of moving Steamship freight from Woods Hole to New Bedford. This move, while intending to alleviate traffic in Falmouth, would have an enormous impact on the islands. It would add costs to every commodity sold on Martha’s Vineyard, from milk to lumber to gasoline, not to mention the negative environmental impact from the additional fuel.

“I’m heartened to see that the Steamship Authority is looking into moving freight from Woods Hole to New Bedford,” Fernandes told the Barnstable Patriot on Oct. 1. The article continues, “Moving freight to New Bedford would be a good way to mitigate traffic from roads in Falmouth, Fernandes said.”

Tobias Glidden is a former selectman, stonemason, and an islander. He has a strong record of working on behalf of our district at the local, state, and federal level. We feel confident he will work to protect the islands’ interests.

Please join us in supporting Tobias Glidden on Nov. 8.

Steve Bernier, owner, Cronig’s Market

Greg Carroll, president, Bruno’s

Joe El-Deiry, general manager, John Keene Excavation

John Keene, president, John Keene Excavation

John Leite, owner, JWL Transport