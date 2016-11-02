Chilmark School students say  ‘Save the Monarchs’

The Chilmark School kindergarten and first grade students are holding a “Save the Monarch” Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at the Chilmark School. According to a press release, the money raised will go to the El Rosario Sanctuary in Michoacan, Mexico, where the monarchs spend the winter. At the festival, people will be able to purchase a monarch product made by the students, who want to make a difference in the world.

“We have learned how important the milkweed fields and winter resting sites are to the monarchs,” said Chilmark teacher Eleanor Neubert. “The milkweed fields are disappearing, and their resting sites in Mexico and California are too!

“Milkweed is very important to the monarch butterfly; without milkweed fields there would be no monarchs at all. Milkweed serves as the birthplace and the food for the monarch caterpillars, nourishing them so they can grow into beautiful monarch butterflies. The winter resting sites of the monarchs are also disappearing because of logging and development. We can help! We can make a difference.”