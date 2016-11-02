Community Services offers substance abuse support group

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ Island Counseling Center will begin its next Ripple Group series for adult family members of addicts on Thursday, Nov. 3. The group will meet weekly on Thursdays through Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Island Counseling Center on the MVCS campus at 111 Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs.

According to a press release, Ripple is an educational and supportive group for loved ones (age 18-plus) of those experiencing substance abuse who are seeking an understanding of addictions and support. The group seeks to provide a safe space for loved ones to learn accurate and up-to-date information about addiction, recovery, treatment, and its effects, as well as provide support to one another and themselves in their roles as family and friends of those in active addiction or recovery.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, please contact

Jaime Schwab at 508-693-7900, ext. 375.