Edgartown: Junior high presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

November is upon us. I’m a bit alarmed with the speed at which life is passing. Is it my age? The age of my kids? Just the way life goes? Are we all just so busy that it seems like it’s speeding by? I feel like yesterday I was sunbathing and swimming and I blinked and Thanksgiving is three weeks away. I believe I’ve already waxed philosophical about how every year seems to go by faster and faster, which I definitely do not like! But what’s the solution?

For those who don’t know, Kelly Hess has recently undergone not one, but two back surgeries. This last one was a little more intense, and is laying her up longer. And much to her dismay, tennis is out for the foreseeable future. After getting Kelly back and settled, Mark jetted off for a trip that had been planned before this second, surprise, surgery. Since Mark was away and Kelly was laid up, a friend created an online Mealtrain, where friends could sign up for a day to bring food and other sustenance to the family, support for which they are all most grateful. I supplied pie and ice cream, because sometimes sugar is the best medicine.

Don’t forget that there will be a Celebrity Waiter Spaghetti Dinner to benefit PeaceQuilts, at the Federated Church on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 pm until 8 pm, at their Parish House at 45 South Summer Street, in Edgartown. The cost is $15 per person, $10 per child, or $35 per family. The dinner includes a salad, a spaghetti dinner, garlic bread, dessert, and a beverage. One of the mission events held by Federated Church, the proceeds benefit the Haitian quilting co-ops started by PeaceQuilts, whose members travel to Haiti to train Haitian women how to make sewing projects financially supportive for them and their families.

For the dinner, individuals volunteer to serve as waiters for the event, and will costume themselves as a famous (perhaps infamous) celebrity. They will serve the dinner, and provide extra service for “tips,” including singing or — not singing. There will also be a number of handmade items from Haiti for auction.

If you have any questions, please call 508-627-4421, email them at

admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or visit their website at federatedchurchmv.org.

The First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven will hold its annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, from 5 until 6:30 pm. You can enjoy a complete turkey dinner with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, beverage, and pie. The meal is $17 per person, and you can eat in or take out. Reservations are suggested. Limited tickets will be available at the door. Call 508-693-1539 for more Information.

The Edgartown School has been a very busy place this past week. Visiting author Jack Gantos spoke with the kids last week, and he was simply fantastic. It didn’t matter if the kids were 7 years old or 13; he knew what to say and how to say it to hold their attention.

Also on last week’s school agenda were the traditional celebration of U.N. Day, the presentation of dictionaries to the third grade by the Rotary Club, and the annual Halloween party. It’s been a busy, busy place. And it’s not showing any signs of slowing down as the junior high presents “The Wizard of Oz” this Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 4 and 5, at 7 pm. Come one, come all. The Edgartown School musical never disappoints, and often has a few unexpected surprises!

Happy birthday wishes go out to Annemarie Donahue, who celebrated on Nov. 1, and to Darren Morris, who celebrated on Nov. 2. I’ll also send out wishes in advance to my own papa, Bob “Pop” Gardner, who celebrates on Nov. 7. If you happen to see him over the weekend or on Monday, be sure to wish him many happy returns of the day!

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is looking for people from each town to become new volunteer class leaders for “My Life, My Health.” This proven program is designed to help people manage their chronic conditions and learn and engage in strategies and approaches to stay healthy. Class leaders will learn to help participants adopt healthy behaviors that include exercise, cognitive symptom management, coping mechanisms, and communications with physicians. This free four-day training will be held on Dec. 5, 6, 12, and 13 from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm. Preregistration is required, and training materials, lunch, and snacks will be provided. For more information, email them at ksamways@ihimv.org or call 508-627-5797, ext 114.

I wish I had some great words of wisdom to share here regarding the elections that are looming before us. By the time next week’s column comes out, it will be over, and we’ll be trying to recover from the insanity of it! In all my years, I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite like it. While I hope my candidate of choice wins, I mostly just hope that we can come together as a country and learn to care about and for each other again. We really need to find the good in ourselves again. We are a great country, and we really need to show that side to the world again. Fingers crossed that we get there, but I’m guessing we might need more than crossed fingers. So let’s all agree to go out in this world and do good in any way we can!

Have a great week.