To the Editor:

Halloween in Oak Bluffs was a happening event this year! A special thanks to Gordon Ponte for bringing his Haunted House to Circuit Avenue. It was heartwarming to see everyone, young and old alike, in the spirit of spookiness as they went door to door trick-or-treating. Thanks to all who came out to celebrate Halloween, and especially to all the businesses for providing all the treats!

Christine Todd, director

Oak Bluffs Association