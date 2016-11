To the Editor:

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but respect and joy in each other’s life.” —R. Bach

In recognition of November being National Adoption Month, the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center is holding a celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 6 pm at Sailing Park Camp in Oak Bluffs. All families touched by adoption are invited to attend.

Marney Toole, program coordinator

Martha’s Vineyard Family Center,

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services