The Green Bride Guide, the country’s leading green wedding resource, announced that Kristen Gosselin, owner of KG Events & Design in Edgartown, has been named the first Certified Green Wedding Professional on the Cape and Islands. According to a press release, Certified Green Wedding Professionals help brides make simple substitutions that decrease the impact of their events on the planet.

The average wedding produces 63 tons of CO2 and 400 to 600 pounds of garbage, but the number of couples seeking eco-friendly alternatives is growing rapidly. The release goes on to state that according to a recent report by David’s Bridal, 78 percent of brides are taking steps to include eco-friendly elements in their weddings — from using recycled paper for their invitations and programs to incorporating local food into their menus and taking green honeymoons.

“Green has become mainstream,” said Kate L. Harrison, founder of Green Bride Guide, “but wedding professionals have been slow to catch up. Kristen is a real leader in the industry.”

“I was really excited to obtain the green wedding certification,” said Ms. Gosselin. “As more and more brides inquire about how to incorporate ecofriendly alternatives into their weddings, the Green Wedding Certification allows me the opportunity to be a one-stop shop for couples looking to go green, and can save them time and money in the process.”