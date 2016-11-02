Martha’s Vineyard Court Report, Oct. 28, 2016

Oct. 28, 2016

Bruce R. Authelet, West Warwick, R.I.; DOB 2/4/71, defrauding an innkeeper for over $100: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Emery E. Johnson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/2/71, assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty, one year probation with conditions, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF.

Joseph J. Reilly, Seekonk; DOB 6/5/69, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, disorderly conduct: guilty, filed; assault and battery on a police officer: guilty — six months in the house of correction committed with 81 days credit and VW waived; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty — six months in the house of correction committed with 79 days credit concurrent with another charge and VW waived; strangulation or suffocation: guilty — six months in the house of correction committed with 79 days credit concurrent with another charge.

Damjan Ciril Vrtacnik, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/13/93, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, use of motor vehicle without authority, marked lanes violation, malicious destruction of property over $250, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.