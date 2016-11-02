Martha’s Vineyard youth hockey faces off against the Rhode Island Whalers

MVYH’s Bantam Mariners took on the Whalers of Newport, R.I., on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Martha’s Vineyard Arena. The 8-2 Whalers went up 1-0 in the first. The Mariners responded with two goals in the second by Eli Gundersen and Pete Gillis. Their solid defense and goalkeeping held the Whalers in the third, leading to a 2-1 victory.

MVYH’s PeeWee Smythe Mariners faced the Whalers in a doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Martha’s Vineyard Arena. The 8-1 Whalers came out strong, scoring two goals early in the first period. The Mariners answered with two goals of their own. Jack Lionette put the Mariners on the board first, assisted by Jake Scott. Then Rich Combra tied the game on a pass from Lionette. The Whalers scored twice in the second and went up 4-2. The Mariners fought back in the third, but were stopped by the Whalers’ solid defense. They ultimately fell to the Whalers 6-2.

The Whalers dominated in the first period of the second game, and the Mariners quickly went down 6-1. They came back in the second with goals by Jack Walsh, Jake Scott and Jacob Silvia. The Whalers offense continued to look strong, scoring twice by the period’s end. The Mariners did not give up. Jack Walsh, Daniel Serpa, and Jack Lionette all scored in the third, but they couldn’t catch the Whalers. In the end, the Whalers defeated the Mariners 11-7.