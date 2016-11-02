Oak Bluffs: Thank you Donald Gregory

Now when I come home from work, my yard is a view of quickly fading fall colors as leaves on the trees and shrubs are gently giving up their last connection to lighter and warmer days and silently beginning their annual journey to the ground to nourish the earth with their remains. The flower beds beg for cleaning up and winter cover, so that will have to be my next project. Inside the house, although early afternoon, my first thought is to turn on lights and perhaps light a fire in the woodstove if the temperature warrants. Now I am at home and enjoying the many changing seasons of New England life, including this approaching winter.

The first thing I would like to do is extend a thank-you to Donald Gregory for his unselfish decision to relinquish his moped license. Although it seems so simple to many of us to just ban mopeds in the interest of safety, the prospect of giving up a major portion of your livelihood must have been difficult. Thank you, Donnie.

Once again Barbara and Jules BenDavid hosted a most enjoyable Halloween dinner at their home last Saturday. Eighteen guests, all, I won’t say old, but longtime friends, some since birth, laughed and loved their way throughout the evening. Old stories and new ones and a delicious dinner brought a smile to everyone’s face throughout the evening and beyond. Wonderful hosts, friends, meal, and evening.

The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs are accepting donations of books in good to excellent condition and CDs. Please do not bring reference material published earlier than 2013, travel guides, computer how-to’s, etc., or Bibles, Reader’s Digest books, videotapes or schoolbooks.

Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 am is Inappropriate Storytime at the Library. Enjoy singing silly songs, listening to unseemly stories and out-of-bounds play. Event is for ages 3 to 10.

Weekly programs include Stuffed Animal Storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 am: Bring your stuffed animal to the library for songs, stories, and a craft; and Book Babies on Thursdays at 11 am: a storytime for pre-walking babies. The newest weekly program is the Lego Club on Fridays from 3 to 4:30 pm for kids ages 6 and up. The library will not be open on Nov. 11 and 25.

The Interfaith Community will present Meditations of Peace on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 5 pm. The program, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital chapel, will include meditations of peace, poetry, dance, song, and silence. For more info, contact Carolyn Eddy at 508-693-1839.

A Dine to Donate event hosted by Offshore Ale Co. in Oak Bluffs on Thursday, Nov. 10, will benefit the West Tisbury library. The event will take place for both lunch, from 11:30 to 3:30 pm, and dinner, from 5 to 8 pm. A percentage of all pre-taxed food sales will be donated to the West Tisbury Library Foundation when Event Coupons are presented, which are available at the West Tisbury library or at wtlibraryfoundation.org.

Here is a heads-up for the Oak Bluffs School’s annual musical. On Nov. 18, 19, and 20, you will be able to enjoy the talented cast performing the musical “Lion King, Jr.” at the school. I will give you more info as we approach the performance dates, but I can tell you that you will be amazed at the talent displayed.

Don’t forget that the school will be closed for Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, and please remember the sacrifices made by those who have served to protect our country throughout the years. Please say thank you to veterans and current members of the armed forces when you see them.

We send birthday smiles to Randy Ben David, Kerry Alley and Jeanne Moore on Nov. 5, Susan Peters on the 6th, Wendy Rose and Lana deBettencourt on the 7th, Mark Landers on Nov. 8, Arianna Peters on the 9th, and Todd deBettencourt, Trulayna Rose, and my great-grandson Ethan Rivers on the 10th.

Happy anniversary to a great Island couple, Sandra and Nelson deBettencourt, on Nov. 5.

Enjoy your week. Peace.