The Vineyard over-the-hill team are still in with a shout

The Vineyard over-the-hill soccer team managed a disappointing draw with bottom-of-the-league Franklin, who are fighting relegation. Throughout the first half, the Vineyard continuously put pressure on Franklin’s defense. They managed to take the lead midway through a scrappy first half with a goal by Mocair DeSouza. The Franklin team nearly tied the game when they were awarded a dubious penalty, which they couldn’t convert.

The Vineyard scored a second goal midway through the second half, when again, their top scorer Reinaldo Laurindo calmly slotted the ball past the Franklin keeper. The Vineyard seemed to be cruising to victory as the Franklin goalkeeper kept being called into action. Franklin was then awarded another questionable penalty, on which they scored. The goal seemed to reinvigorate the Franklin team, and they piled on the pressure. The Vineyard team was now on the defense.

In the final minutes of the game, the Vineyard gave up a freak goal when a Franklin corner sneaked in and scored. The tie means that the Vineyard must now win their last two games if they have any chance of catching top-of-the-table Milton. They play Milton in a must-win game this weekend in Bourne.