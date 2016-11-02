Wedding Announcement: Klingensmith – Mello

Dodi Klingensmith, daughter of Carol Klingensmith of Largo, Fla., and George Klingensmith of Waco, Texas, and Corrigan M. Mello, son of the late Captain J.C. Mello and Deborah Mello Orazem of Edgartown, and stepson of Garrett Orazem, were joined in marriage Oct. 23, 2016, on the lawn of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, under a brilliant blue windswept sky, surrounded by friends and family. A reception was held at the Hob Knob Inn following the ceremony. Mr. and Mrs. Mello will continue to reside on the Island.