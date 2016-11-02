Winning shots from the Derby Catch & Release Photo Contest

“I was only able to get away from school for a quick weekend, but my father (Doug Treyz) and I made the most of it. The winning picture was taken on the weekend of Oct. 8 on East Beach, Edgartown. The weather wasn’t great, but we caught a bunch of nice albies and some blues. This shot in particular was taken with my GoPro Hero 4 in a custom dome housing made specifically for taking these split shots in the water. It took a few tries (and involved getting in the water a bit) but it was great to spend some quality time fishing with my father. I am already looking forward to next year.”

—Carl Treyz, winner, Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Catch & Release Photo Contest