Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm:

Aquinnah: Old town hall

Chilmark: Community Center, 520 South Road

West Tisbury: Public Safety Building, 454 State Road

Tisbury: American Legion Hall, 34 William Street

Oak Bluffs: Public library meeting room, 56 School Street

Edgartown: Town Hall meeting room, 70 Main Street*

*This has been corrected from the print edition