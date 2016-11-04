Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School golf team takes fourth place in division three state tourney

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School golf team secured fourth place in the state high school tourney on Wednesday. They tied with AMSA Charter School in Marlborough, Mass. with a team score of 330, only three strokes out of second place and ten strokes behind champion Weston High School.

Zak Danz led Vineyarder golfers with a score of 80, closely followed by Finn Simpkins (81) and Chris Mayhew (83). The play of Jack Murray (86), Tabor Caron (88) and Benny Binder (115) helped the Vineyarders into a top five state finish among 12 qualifying finalist schools.

In individual scores, Zak Danz placed 14th in the state and Finn Simpkins earned 18th place honors.