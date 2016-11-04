Oak Bluffs police force has a new sergeant

On Thursday, Oct. 27 a promotional ceremony was held at the Oak Bluffs Police Station for Oak Bluffs police officer Daniel Cassidy who was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Officer Cassidy underwent a difficult promotional process that included a written examination, assessment center, physical agility testing, and peer evaluation.

Mr. Cassidy was hired as a full time Oak Bluffs police officer in 2005 and has worked as a special police officer in Edgartown and Oak Bluffs since 2000.

He graduated from the MVRHS in 1997 and Westfield State University in 2002, and attended the Weymouth Police Academy in 2003.

Mr. Cassidy is currently the department firearms and Taser instructor. He is also the department field training officer and formerly served as the school resource officer at the MVRHS.

The new sergeant resides in Edgartown with his wife Rossie and his stepson Jordan.