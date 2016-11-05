Martha’s Vineyard boys soccer team secures victory

Norton defeated 2-1 in electrifying first round of the division three tournament.

By
Stacey Rupolo
-
Nevin Wallis, number 7, jumps in triumph after the Vineyard scored their first goal, along with Aksel Cooperrider, number 5, Pierre Bonneau, number 19, and Nainoa Cooperrider, number 4. —Stacey Rupolo

The seventh seeded Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys soccer team defeated the tenth seeded Norton High School 2-1 on Saturday in the first game of the MIAA division three state tournament.

The Vineyard played a high energy game in the first half, which ended with neither team scoring. Early in the second half, Morgan Estrella scored the first goal for the Vineyarders, energizing both the team and fans. The team charged the bleachers, jumping into the stands to celebrate.

The Vineyard maintained a fierce energy well into the second half. Norton scored with 13 minutes left in the game, leveling the game at 1-1 and putting the home crowd on the edge of their seats. The Vineyard played hard against a Norton offense, which was fighting to stay neck and neck with the Vineyarders’ pace and control. In the final three minutes of the game, Spencer Dario landed the winning goal and secured a pathway to the quarter-finals for the Vineyard.

The Vineyard plays Dover-Sherborn away on Monday at 3:30 pm in the second round of the division 3 state tournament.

Dylan Araujo, center, blows on a noisemaker during the first division 3 soccer tournament game. —Stacey Rupolo
The Vineyard faces off against Norton High School in the first game of the state tournament. —Stacey Rupolo
Nainoa Cooperrider dribbles the ball under the close watch of a Norton player. —Stacey Rupolo
Pierre Bonneau, number 19, attempts to head butt the ball ahead of a Norton player. —Stacey Rupolo
Elias Fhagen-Smith, number 14, kicks the ball away from Norton. —Stacey Rupolo
Jonas Lukowitz chases after the ball. —Stacey Rupolo
Elias Fhagen-Smith, number 14, dribbles the ball up field. —Stacey Rupolo
Pierre Bonneau, number 19, dribbles the ball away from a Norton player. —Stacey Rupolo
Emanuel Silva attempts to gain control of the ball. —Stacey Rupolo
Nainoa Cooperrider races after the ball. —Stacey Rupolo
Nevin Wallis, left, and Miles Jordi, right, celebrate the Vineyard's first goal against Norton. —Stacey Rupolo
The Vineyard boys soccer team celebrates their victory over Norton. —Stacey Rupolo
Elijah LaRoue, right, jumps up in the air to celebrate the Vineyard's win over Norton along with Pierre Bonneau, center, and Owen Hess, left. —Stacey Rupolo