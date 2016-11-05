Martha’s Vineyard boys soccer team secures victory

The seventh seeded Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys soccer team defeated the tenth seeded Norton High School 2-1 on Saturday in the first game of the MIAA division three state tournament.

The Vineyard played a high energy game in the first half, which ended with neither team scoring. Early in the second half, Morgan Estrella scored the first goal for the Vineyarders, energizing both the team and fans. The team charged the bleachers, jumping into the stands to celebrate.

The Vineyard maintained a fierce energy well into the second half. Norton scored with 13 minutes left in the game, leveling the game at 1-1 and putting the home crowd on the edge of their seats. The Vineyard played hard against a Norton offense, which was fighting to stay neck and neck with the Vineyarders’ pace and control. In the final three minutes of the game, Spencer Dario landed the winning goal and secured a pathway to the quarter-finals for the Vineyard.

The Vineyard plays Dover-Sherborn away on Monday at 3:30 pm in the second round of the division 3 state tournament.