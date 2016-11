1 of 7

A fleet of vehicles filled the parking lot at MVRHS on Saturday as Truckin’ MV invited children of all ages to get behind the wheel of fire trucks, police cruisers, and cherry pickers. In addition to emergency vehicles, there were school buses, a lawn mower, motorcycles, and a disposal truck as well as the police officers, firemen, and owners who operate the trucks and vehicles. Ticket sales benefitted the Vineyard Montessori School.