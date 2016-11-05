This Was Then: West Tisbury Time

Daylight Saving Time was instituted in Massachusetts in 1920 under Governor (later President) Calvin Coolidge. Everywhere except West Tisbury, that is.

“In a spirit of defiance of the Daylight Savings law, on the ground that it is unjust, the town of West Tisbury has refused to set its clocks ahead, and announces that the town will continue to do business on the Eastern Standard time basis,” reported the Boston Globe the day after the law took effect. While the rest of the Island switched to the new time without complaint, the Globe noted that West Tisbury still agreed with the steamboat time, which was unaffected by the new law. “The townspeople declare while daylight saving may be all right for the cities, it will never do for the country people.”

The revolt lasted almost seven weeks. Finally, after an informal community gathering to discuss the matter, the selectmen ordered George S. Vincent, custodian of the Congregational Church and the keeper of the town clock upon its steeple, to turn forward the clock one hour in accordance with state law.

Chris Baer teaches photography and graphic design at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. He’s been collecting vintage photographs for many years.