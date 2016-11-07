Charlotte A. Coveney, 55, died suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 3, at her home in Falmouth. Charlotte was born on Dec. 21, 1960, in South Weymouth, as the youngest of seven children of Joseph E. and Ethelyn (Dennison) Coveney.

As a young mother, Charlotte followed her older sisters to Martha’s Vineyard. The Island became her home, where she raised her two sons, Joseph Coveney and Sam Culver. Always a hard worker, Char worked in many of the Island’s restaurants and businesses over the years. She was a friend to all the regulars.

Charlotte was a gifted artist. She appreciated the natural beauty of Martha’s Vineyard, which became the inspiration for her paintings and many works of art. Charlotte was a loving, giving woman who would help anyone in need. No one had a sense of humor like Char. There was always plenty of love and laughter when she was around. The world has lost a little of its color.

Charlotte is survived by her two loving sons, Joe and Sam. She is also survived by her brother Billy Coveney (Nancy) of Seekonk; sister Susan Venuti (Mike) of Titusville, Fla.; sisters Mary Coveney and Terry Orr of Key West, Fla.; sister Nancy Fuss (Mike) of Falmouth; sister Joanne Coveney (Brian Sylvia) of Edgartown; and by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends, all of whom adored her.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Vineyard Haven–Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, Friday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 4 pm, followed by a memorial Mass at St. Elizabeth’s Church, 86 Main Street, Edgartown, at 5:30 pm. Friends and family are welcome to meet at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs, following the services.