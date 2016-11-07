Martha’s Vineyard boys soccer advances to semifinals

The seventh-seeded Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys soccer team advanced to the south sectional state tournament semifinals tonight with a 4-2 visiting win on penalty kicks over second seed Dover-Sherborn (D-S) High School.

The teams played scoreless soccer for 100 minutes, including two 10-minute overtime periods, before going to penalty kicks – one shooter against the opposing goalkeeper – to determine the winner. After Vineyarder goalkeeper Joao Goncalves shut down the Raiders, Julian Carter came on for the penalty kick round and made two highlight saves on D-S shooters while Vineyarder sharpshooters Owen Hess, Nevin Wallis and Gabriel Bellebuono scored in succession to give the Vineyarders a lead before Elias Fhagen-Smith scored the deciding goal.

The quarterfinal win today follows a 2-1 nail biter win on Saturday against defending division three champ Norton High School. Mr. Wallis scored in the closing minutes to propel the Vineyarders to today’s quarterfinal game.

The Vineyarders will face the winner of the Bourne-Medway quarterfinal contest. Site and time of the matchup is to be determined. Bourne is seeded third and Medway is seeded sixth in the south sectionals.