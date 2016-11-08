Chilmark: Concert for Water Is Life

We’ve had spectacular sunsets and dramatic clouds, some needed rain, and between setting our clocks back, adjusting to darkness setting in earlier, the temperature dropping, ticks aplenty, and the election, I hope everyone is hanging in there. The Barn Raisers Ball was a delight, great dancing, great music, and a joy to be a part of this community.

I decided to vote early this year, just because I could. What I learned from Chilmark Town Clerk Jennifer Christy on Nov. 4, the last day to cast an early vote, was that she expected close to 80 percent of Chilmark’s 974 registered voters to cast their ballots for this election. There were 200 absentee ballots requested this year, versus 212 in 2012. About 14 to 15 percent of Chilmark voters chose to vote early, and this had no effect on absentee ballots.

So I lied; Jimmy Morgan Jr. of Morgan Stone and Landscaping just reinstalled the stone with the brass plaque marking the site of Chilmark’s original town hall on Friday, Nov. 4. Look for it on your bike or walking along the stone wall on Middle Road just over the rise of Bassett’s Hill; please don’t try to find it when you’re driving.

On Friday, Nov. 4, I ran into Chilmark School Principal Susan Stevens and the fourth and fifth grade teacher Jackie Guzalak at the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, carrying buckets of change from the their fundraiser for Water for South Sudan, which raised approximately $1,300. Great job! Remember schools, banks, and government offices are closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Stop by Pathways Projects Institute on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 pm on to talk about ideas for recurring Writing & Poetry Nights, all their special event nights or anything else that’s on your mind. The evening will culminate in dancing to recorded music; bring along your favorite song and let the season begin. Free at the Chilmark Tavern.

Show your support for Standing Rock and come to the benefit potluck concert for Water Is Life on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 10 pm at the CCC with Kate Taylor, Jemima James, the Black Brook Singers, Willy Mason, Alex Karalekas, Phil DaRosa, and the Earth Tribe Singers. There is a suggested donation of $20. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact carolevandal@gmail.com or call 508-955-9080.

The second of three facilitated workshops that will shape the future of affordable and community housing in Chilmark for our year-round workforce, elderly, families, and children takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 pm at the Chilmark library. To learn more see bit.ly/chilmarkplan.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is looking for new volunteer class leaders for “My Life My Health,” a program designed to help people manage chronic conditions, to learn and engage in strategies and approaches to stay healthy. Class leaders help participants adopt healthy behaviors that include exercise, cognitive symptom management, coping mechanisms, and communication with physicians. The free four-day training will be held on Dec. 5, 6, 12, and 13, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Preregistration is required. Training materials, lunch, and snacks will be provided. For more information, email ksamways@ihimv.org or call 508-627-5797, ext. 114.

Island Grown Gleaning can still use some help harvesting and delivering through December; to learn more, contact program director Jamie O’Gorman at jamie@igimv.org.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is “looking for hard-working innovative thinkers to fill positions including director of education, marketing manager, fundraising manager, ad sales and sponsorship coordinator, and bookkeeper.” Through part-time positions with varying hours, certain jobs could be combined into a full-time position. Go to tmvff.org/jobs for more info

or email brian@tmvff.org.

Have a good week.