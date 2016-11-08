Edgartown: MV Times design contest

As I write tonight, I’m sitting on the couch with Riley watching Disney’s “Treasure Planet,” an animated space-travel spin on the classic tale “Treasure Island.” We used to watch it fairly often when the kids were young, and we’re feeling a little nostalgic these days. Right now, I’m feeling like a pretty lucky mum! Quality time with my 16-year-old son. It’s the stuff dreams are made of.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ Island Counseling Center will hold its next Ripple Group series for adult family members of addicts starting Thursday, Nov. 3. The group will meet weekly on Thursdays through Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Island Counseling Center on the MVCS campus at 111 Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs.

Ripple is an educational and supportive group for loved ones, age 18 and older, of those experiencing substance abuse, who are seeking an understanding of addictions and support. This group seeks to provide a safe space for loved ones to learn accurate and up-to-date information about addiction, recovery, treatment, and its effects, as well as provide support to one another and themselves in their roles as family and friends of those in active addiction or recovery. Registration is required. For more information or to register please contact Jaime Schwab at 508-693-7900, ext. 375, or email jschwab@mvcommunityservices.com.

Feeling artistic? And perhaps a bit nostalgic? If so, have we got the contest for you. We are running a design contest for this year’s issue of Island Holidays in The MV Times, which publishes on Dec. 8. The theme for the design is what you think of when you hear “Island Holidays.” What do you think represents the spirit of the holiday season on Martha’s Vineyard, and how would you visually represent it?

Submit your design and it could be selected for the cover of 14,000 issues of our “Island Holidays” supplement, which is distributed to every postal customer on Martha’s Vineyard. Submissions must be original artwork or a photograph of something you made (a gingerbread house, a Christmas sweater, an ornament, etc.). If it represents the spirit of Island Holidays, we want to see it. Submissions are due Nov. 16, and can be uploaded at bit.ly/IslandHolidays.

I hope some of you got the chance to see the Edgartown School’s junior high musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” last week. It was fabulous. Under the musical direction of music teacher Kelly Sullivan and acting director Donna Swift, the kids turned out some amazing performances.