Islanders rally for #noDAPL

A group of Islanders have organized “Water Is Life,” a concert and benefit for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and water protectors who are protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. The concert, which will take place at 6 pm Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Chilmark Community Center, will include a potluck and music by Kate Taylor, Jemima James, the Black Brook Singers, Willy Mason, Alex Karalekas, Phil DaRosa, the Earth Tribe Singers, and Valerie Sonnenthal. There is a suggested donation of $20.