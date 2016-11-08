Martha’s Vineyard votes

Ongoing updates to Island town tallies.

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
From top right: David Caseau of Tisbury displays his affinity for Bernie Sanders after voting for Jill Stein in the 2016 presidential election; Woody Williams campaigns outside of the Tisbury polling station; Lisa Vanderhoop displays her patriotic outfit in Aquinnah; Margaret Ditson casts a vote in Oak Bluffs. —Stacey Rupolo and Ralph Stewart

Updated 10:48

Totals from each of the Island towns, and Gosnold, for local, state and national races.

Totals from Edgartown and West Tisbury reflect the support from earlier tallies in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury, with two exceptions: Tobias Glidden carried Edgartown in the race for state representative, and the vote to expand charter schools won by a single vote there.

At 9:30, with Oak Bluffs and Tisbury reporting, the Island so far has supported Hillary Clinton for president, Rep. William Keating for Congress, Julian Cyr for state senate, Dylan Fernandes for state representative, Robert Ogden for Sheriff, and Paolo DeOliveira for Register of Deeds.

On the ballot questions, Islanders so far have voted no on question 1 (slots), no on question 2 (expanding charter schools, yes on question 3 (ending forcing farm animals into cages), and yes on legalizing marijuana (question 4).

 AquinnahChilmarkEdgartownOak BluffsTisburyWest TisburyIsland TotalsGosnoldDuke's County TotalsState Totals
Voter Turnout30302192
President and Vice President
Clinton and Kaine (D)23120801900168858995899
Trump and Pence (R)3473747432915741574
Johnson and Weld (L)6877070233233
Stein and Baraka (GR)7448349183183
Representative in Congress
Mark C. Alliegro (R)216384703271456231479
William Keating (D)2302041184216245737385775
Christopher Cataldo (U)028141456258
Paul Harrington (I)17116103823184322
Anna Raduc (U)219241257057
Councillor
Joseph C. Ferreira (D)
2132173158839743974
State Senator
Julian A. Cyr (D)2301956182216075615335648
Anthony Schiavi (R)297215333701653321685
State Representative
Dylan A. Fernandes (D)1271308116910553659233682
Jacob Ferry (I)324173652771091221113
Tobias Glidden (I)1059908836842662152677
Sheriff
Robert Ogden (D)1621726142214504760374797
Neal Maciel (U)91109610315972815242839
County Commissioners
(Vote for not more than 7)
John S. Alley (D)196176713763339293368
Leon Brathwaite, II (D)154126110942509292538
David Holway (D)13711949332264312295
Tristan Israel (U)170137811632711322743
Christine Todd (D)158149311222773312804
Gretchen Underwood (D)152139610112559332592
Norman Perry (R)568685771501331534
Robert Zeltzer (I)1229518241897301927
Register of Deeds
Paulo C. DeOliveira (D)1842065177715385564245588
Martina Thornton (I)646475934391743321775
Martha's Vineyard Commission
(Vote for not more than nine)
Clarence Barnes III173174012893202
Christina Brown13312119992343
Robert Doyle1238738281824
Joshua Goldstein1109308701910
Fred Hancock8611806231889
Ernest Sederholm1198269471892
Linda Sibley13996810082115
James Vercruysse1877287861701
John Breckenridge268192701115
Susan Desmarais699235111503
Myron Garfinkle564506161122
Allen Look916088541553
Brian Smith318253261182
Richard Toole6611665431775
Ballot Questions
Question 1: Slot parlor
YES5086140013111311
NO2261948168738613861
Question 2: More charter schools
YES1681354106825902590
NO1071568106827432743
Question 3: Animal confinement
YES2472460189245994599
NO29463261753753
Question 4: Legalize marijuana
YES2041843157836253625
NO71112059017811781