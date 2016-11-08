Martha’s Vineyard votes

Updated 10:48
Totals from each of the Island towns, and Gosnold, for local, state and national races.
Totals from Edgartown and West Tisbury reflect the support from earlier tallies in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury, with two exceptions: Tobias Glidden carried Edgartown in the race for state representative, and the vote to expand charter schools won by a single vote there.
At 9:30, with Oak Bluffs and Tisbury reporting, the Island so far has supported Hillary Clinton for president, Rep. William Keating for Congress, Julian Cyr for state senate, Dylan Fernandes for state representative, Robert Ogden for Sheriff, and Paolo DeOliveira for Register of Deeds.
On the ballot questions, Islanders so far have voted no on question 1 (slots), no on question 2 (expanding charter schools, yes on question 3 (ending forcing farm animals into cages), and yes on legalizing marijuana (question 4).
|Aquinnah
|Chilmark
|Edgartown
|Oak Bluffs
|Tisbury
|West Tisbury
|Island Totals
|Gosnold
|Duke's County Totals
|State Totals
|Voter Turnout
|3030
|2192
|President and Vice President
|Clinton and Kaine (D)
|231
|2080
|1900
|1688
|5899
|5899
|Trump and Pence (R)
|34
|737
|474
|329
|1574
|1574
|Johnson and Weld (L)
|6
|87
|70
|70
|233
|233
|Stein and Baraka (GR)
|7
|44
|83
|49
|183
|183
|Representative in Congress
|Mark C. Alliegro (R)
|21
|638
|470
|327
|1456
|23
|1479
|William Keating (D)
|230
|2041
|1842
|1624
|5737
|38
|5775
|Christopher Cataldo (U)
|0
|28
|14
|14
|56
|2
|58
|Paul Harrington (I)
|17
|116
|103
|82
|318
|4
|322
|Anna Raduc (U)
|2
|19
|24
|12
|57
|0
|57
|Councillor
|Joseph C. Ferreira (D)
|213
|2173
|1588
|3974
|3974
|State Senator
|Julian A. Cyr (D)
|230
|1956
|1822
|1607
|5615
|33
|5648
|Anthony Schiavi (R)
|29
|721
|533
|370
|1653
|32
|1685
|State Representative
|Dylan A. Fernandes (D)
|127
|1308
|1169
|1055
|3659
|23
|3682
|Jacob Ferry (I)
|32
|417
|365
|277
|1091
|22
|1113
|Tobias Glidden (I)
|105
|990
|883
|684
|2662
|15
|2677
|Sheriff
|Robert Ogden (D)
|162
|1726
|1422
|1450
|4760
|37
|4797
|Neal Maciel (U)
|91
|1096
|1031
|597
|2815
|24
|2839
|County Commissioners
(Vote for not more than 7)
|John S. Alley (D)
|196
|1767
|1376
|3339
|29
|3368
|Leon Brathwaite, II (D)
|154
|1261
|1094
|2509
|29
|2538
|David Holway (D)
|137
|1194
|933
|2264
|31
|2295
|Tristan Israel (U)
|170
|1378
|1163
|2711
|32
|2743
|Christine Todd (D)
|158
|1493
|1122
|2773
|31
|2804
|Gretchen Underwood (D)
|152
|1396
|1011
|2559
|33
|2592
|Norman Perry (R)
|56
|868
|577
|1501
|33
|1534
|Robert Zeltzer (I)
|122
|951
|824
|1897
|30
|1927
|Register of Deeds
|Paulo C. DeOliveira (D)
|184
|2065
|1777
|1538
|5564
|24
|5588
|Martina Thornton (I)
|64
|647
|593
|439
|1743
|32
|1775
|Martha's Vineyard Commission
(Vote for not more than nine)
|Clarence Barnes III
|173
|1740
|1289
|3202
|Christina Brown
|133
|1211
|999
|2343
|Robert Doyle
|123
|873
|828
|1824
|Joshua Goldstein
|110
|930
|870
|1910
|Fred Hancock
|86
|1180
|623
|1889
|Ernest Sederholm
|119
|826
|947
|1892
|Linda Sibley
|139
|968
|1008
|2115
|James Vercruysse
|187
|728
|786
|1701
|John Breckenridge
|26
|819
|270
|1115
|Susan Desmarais
|69
|923
|511
|1503
|Myron Garfinkle
|56
|450
|616
|1122
|Allen Look
|91
|608
|854
|1553
|Brian Smith
|31
|825
|326
|1182
|Richard Toole
|66
|1166
|543
|1775
|Ballot Questions
|Question 1: Slot parlor
|YES
|50
|861
|400
|1311
|1311
|NO
|226
|1948
|1687
|3861
|3861
|Question 2: More charter schools
|YES
|168
|1354
|1068
|2590
|2590
|NO
|107
|1568
|1068
|2743
|2743
|Question 3: Animal confinement
|YES
|247
|2460
|1892
|4599
|4599
|NO
|29
|463
|261
|753
|753
|Question 4: Legalize marijuana
|YES
|204
|1843
|1578
|3625
|3625
|NO
|71
|1120
|590
|1781
|1781