Martha’s Vineyard votes

Updated 10:48

Totals from each of the Island towns, and Gosnold, for local, state and national races.

Totals from Edgartown and West Tisbury reflect the support from earlier tallies in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury, with two exceptions: Tobias Glidden carried Edgartown in the race for state representative, and the vote to expand charter schools won by a single vote there.

At 9:30, with Oak Bluffs and Tisbury reporting, the Island so far has supported Hillary Clinton for president, Rep. William Keating for Congress, Julian Cyr for state senate, Dylan Fernandes for state representative, Robert Ogden for Sheriff, and Paolo DeOliveira for Register of Deeds.

On the ballot questions, Islanders so far have voted no on question 1 (slots), no on question 2 (expanding charter schools, yes on question 3 (ending forcing farm animals into cages), and yes on legalizing marijuana (question 4).