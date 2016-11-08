Pathways begins

Pathways Arts will begin its season of events with a casual drop-in evening this Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 7 pm. The evening will be a chance to reacquaint everyone, talk about ideas for the Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series, and other themed multi-arts evenings, including dance, film, play readings, and other arts projects. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served. Bring a favorite song to contribute to the dance party. For more information, call 508-645-9098 or visit pathwaysmv.org.