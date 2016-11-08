Poet’s Corner: Dreaming Nepal

By Valerie Sonnenthal

silencing her words

lips moving

wordless breeze

swallowing syllables

caught like a tumor

growing slowly

her throat aching

hands twisting

body somewhere

dust thickened

eyes blink

between dreams

days

like yesterday

calm carrying on

errands at the market

life a dream

she once was living

thankful

now thick

in the thick

slow stuck time

floating in wait

weighted

by a city

she once knew

Valerie Sonnenthal joined the Cleaveland House Poets when she moved to the Vineyard in 2006. She writes the Chilmark town column, plus arts and lifestyle stories for The MV Times, and publishes the Errata Edition Books on Books series. She can be found cooking, swimming, listening to writers, and walking her dogs when she is not teaching MELT Method or Foot Fitness. She continues her studies in movement, how our feet behave, and any ironic poetic thing.