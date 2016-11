Wire artist Steve Lohman is leaving Martha’s Vineyard for the Big Easy in mid-November, and will host a pre-holiday studio-closing sale of his work this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 am until 6 pm. All sculptures are 50 percent off. The studio is located at 188 Waldron’s Bottom Road in West Tisbury. For more information or to see work, visit lineartgallery.com.