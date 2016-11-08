Updates and slideshow: Election Day 2016 on Martha’s Vineyard

1:45 pm.

At Aquinnah they had tallied 142 votes by early afternoon. This included 57 early votes, which they cranked into the late-19th-century ballot box one at a time during a lull in the voter procession. Town clerk Carolyn Feltz had a pile of 50 absentee votes that she was waiting to add to the total when there was an opportunity.

Aquinnah has just the one ballot box. You slide your ballot into a slot, press a button, and when you turn the crank to process it, it emits a satisfying ‘bing’ and the wooden numbers that show through four windows on the side of the box advance by one.

There are 370 registered voters in the town and in presidential elections, Ms. Feltz said, about 250 of them cast a ballot.

1:20 pm.

1 of 5

Polls in six Island towns opened at 7 am this morning, and clerks and volunteers in each polling place reported crowds throughout the morning.

In Oak Bluffs, voters arrived at the entrance to the Community Room of the Oak Bluffs Public Library and found a table of snacks and Mocha Mott’s coffee welcoming them. By 9:30 am, all booths were full of voters, and by 10 am, there was a line out the door.

In Tisbury around 11 am, Times photo editor Stacey Rupolo spoke with voters as they left. She photographed Islanders who’d voted for third party candidates, those who cast a vote for Hillary, and even friends who’d each voted — one for Trump and one for Hillary. “We made it through the election and are still friends, said Julie Nathanson, who added that she was excited to have voted for a female candidate for president for the first time in her life.

Lisa Buckley, the friend who voted for Trump, said she was concerned about voter turnout for her candidate and about a possible Hillary presidency. As a supporter of the second amendment and a gun owner, “I’m afraid Hillary will take my gun away,” Ms. Buckley said. “I hope that everything turns out the way God intended,” Ms. Buckley said.

“God intended Hillary to be president,” Ms. Nathanson added.