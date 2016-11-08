Updates and slideshow: Election Day 2016 on Martha’s Vineyard

The Island votes in a historic election.

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-

1:45 pm.

At Aquinnah they had tallied 142 votes by early afternoon. This included 57 early votes, which they cranked into the late-19th-century ballot box one at a time during a lull in the voter procession. Town clerk Carolyn Feltz had a pile of 50 absentee votes that she was waiting to add to the total when there was an opportunity.

Aquinnah has just the one ballot box. You slide your ballot into a slot, press a button, and when you turn the crank to process it, it emits a satisfying ‘bing’ and the wooden numbers that show through four windows on the side of the box advance by one.

There are 370 registered voters in the town and in presidential elections, Ms. Feltz said, about 250 of them cast a ballot.

1:20 pm.

1 of 5
The community room at the Oak Bluffs Public Library has been crowded all morning. – Jamie Stringfellow
Lisa Buckley, left, and Julie Nathanson, right, pose after voting in the 2016 election in Tisbury. Ms. Buckley and Ms. Nathanson are neighbors and voted for Trump and Hillary, respectively. "We made it through the election and are still friends," Ms. Nathanson said. Ms. Nathanson is excited to have voted for a female presidential candidate for the first time in her adult life. Ms. Buckley is worried about voter turnout and hopes for a Trump victory as a second amendment supporter.
Andora Avansini voted for Hillary Clinton for president in the 2016 election. As a Brazilian immigrant and supporter of LGBTQ rights, she feels that "Trump should not have power to do anything. I immigrated from Brazil along with my family, and it makes me angry that he would generalize about people the way he does." She added: "I believe in Hillary's stances. It feels great to have voted for a woman for the first time." — Stacey Rupolo
David Caseau of Tisbury displays his affinity for Bernie Sanders after voting for Jill Stein in the 2016 presidential election. "She's a tree-hugger; we need more of them," he said. "I hope she gets at least 5 percent of the vote so it opens up a three-party system for the next election. The other two candidates are a pretty bad reflection of our country." — Stacey Rupolo
In Tisbury, campaigners across the street from the polling place at the Emergency Services Facility on Spring Street. From left, Margaret Odgen (mother of candidate for sheriff Bob Ogden), who came down from Hudson NH; Kevin Searle of Edgartown; Diane Edwards of Edgartown; June Parker of Vineyard Haven, and Woody Williams. – Stacey Rupolo

Polls in six Island towns opened at 7 am this morning, and clerks and volunteers in each polling place reported crowds throughout the morning.

In Oak Bluffs, voters arrived at the entrance to the Community Room of the Oak Bluffs Public Library and found a table of snacks and Mocha Mott’s coffee welcoming them. By 9:30 am, all booths were full of voters, and by 10 am, there was a line out the door.

In Tisbury around 11 am, Times photo editor Stacey Rupolo spoke with voters as they left. She photographed Islanders who’d voted for third party candidates, those who cast a vote for Hillary, and even friends who’d each voted — one for Trump and one for Hillary. “We made it through the election and are still friends, said Julie Nathanson, who added that she was excited to have voted for a female candidate for president for the first time in her life.

Lisa Buckley, the friend who voted for Trump, said she was concerned about voter turnout for her candidate and about a possible Hillary presidency. As a supporter of the second amendment and a gun owner, “I’m afraid Hillary will take my gun away,” Ms. Buckley said. “I hope that everything turns out the way God intended,” Ms. Buckley said.

“God intended Hillary to be president,” Ms. Nathanson added.