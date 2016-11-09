Benito’s Hairstyling will offer complimentary haircuts to active military and veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. According to a press release, the unisex hairstyling salon on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs extended the offer last Veteran’s Day as well. Owner Tracy Briscoe began the tradition as a way to honor and thank those Islanders who have served in the United States armed forces. Benito’s will be open from 9 am to 2 pm on Veteran’s Day. All haircuts are given on a walk-in basis.