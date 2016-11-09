To the Editor:



I met three large dogs running loose in the state forest — one chocolate Lab, with a chocolate Lab half-grown puppy, and a large tan dog with short pit bull ears — charging me so fast that was all I could see, charging at a flat-out run toward me from 50 feet away, heads down, eyes on my lower legs. When I yelled for them to stay, they stopped just short of banging into me, circled around behind me, all three noses right on my leg.

All the girls would say is that if they had leashes on the dogs, it was all right to let them run loose. What? I’ve heard of countless small dogs being walked on lead, grabbed by the neck by large loose dogs with a lead dragging behind. One good shake by the neck, and they were paralyzed, and had to be put down, with the owners devastated.

I myself was run down by a large dog years ago, resulting in a severe leg fracture, surgery, and many months of recovery. There are older people, small children, people walking small dogs, horse and riders, people on bikes, all out there, who can be seriously injured by these large, charging dogs.

The leash law means you have it in your hand, and your dogs under control. Even the most well-trained dog will give in to instinct when it sees wildlife to chase or has the urge to charge a person. There is a way to train the puppy not to charge people and jump on them. Labs are famous for that, and so need to be restrained.

Please use proper care and be a responsible dog owner. If you don’t care about the wellbeing of others, consider: This is deer season. Your dog could be shot by hunters.

Judi Cousell

West Tisbury