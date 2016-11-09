Edgartown seeks feedback on beach nourishment permit

The Town of Edgartown is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, to embark on a beach nourishment project. The project, when completed, would expand the existing Fuller Street/Lighthouse Beach footprint, and includes two town-owned parcels that comprise a portion of Fuller Street/Lighthouse Beach and two privately owned properties located immediately north of Fuller Street (15 Gaines Way and 94 Fuller Street). The source of the beach nourishment material would be from previously permitted Edgartown maintenance dredging sites or a compatible upland sand source. A total volume of approximately 200,000 cubic yards of sand and silt material would be removed by both mechanical and hydraulic means and disposed of below and above the high tide line of approximately 18 acres of town beaches.

The purpose of this permit review is to bring all of the town’s dredging and beach nourishment maintenance activities under one comprehensive permit. This will give the town the flexibility they need to dredge and nourish the highest-priority areas, and allow for effective and efficient use of town resources. The permit will be valid for 10 years.

Public comments on this work proposed by the Town of Edgartown (file No. NAE-2011-1511) should be forwarded no later than Nov. 23 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, Regulatory Division (ATTN: Kevin Kotelly), 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742-2751. Additional information is available from permit project manager Kevin Kotelly at 978-318-8703, or toll free 800-343-4789 or 800-362-4367 (if calling from within Massachusetts), or by email to kevin.r.kotelly@usace.army.mil.