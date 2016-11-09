Hungry and stuck at home? New delivery options on Martha’s Vineyard

Island living can be gorgeous, tranquil, and community-driven, but it’s not always convenient. One of the main inconveniences about the Island is the lack of food delivery services.

If you know me, you know I’m a fierce promoter of cooking at home. But there are days, even weeks during the winter when I do not want to leave my home — not even to grocery-shop. Those are the days that I long for someone to deliver a tasty meal to me, because sometimes you have to treat yourself. On the mainland, treating yourself might mean a diamond from Tiffany’s, but on-Island, it means the ease of getting food delivered right to your door on a cold winter’s day.

A few Island pizza places do offer delivery within geographical limits, but now both Copper Wok and Sharky’s are delivering too. There are some stipulations: Orders must add up to a minimum of $55, or a small $5 delivery fee will be applied. The food arrives hot and ready to eat without the hassle of leaving home.

Copper Wok delivers Mondays through Thursdays from 5 pm until 9 pm. Call Copper Wok at 508-693-3416.

Sharky’s is currently delivering Sundays from 12 noon to 8 pm during football season. Soon, they’ll be adding Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm. Call Sharky’s at 508-627-6565.

Do you know any other Island businesses that deliver? Fill us in @mvtimes.