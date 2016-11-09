Island students draft bill that supports farm-to-school programs

Last month, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill that had been drafted by Representative Tim Madden and a group of Vineyard students, working together with Island Grown Schools (IGS), to support farm-to-school programs across the commonwealth. Last Wednesday, Gov. Baker issued a proclamation establishing October as “Massachusetts Farm-to-School Month,” one of the tenets of the legislation.

The proclamation stated the benefits of farm-to-school programs, which range from stimulating the state’s agricultural economy to supporting children’s learning through garden-based education, according to an IGS press release. The bill was introduced to the legislature two years ago, and Island students, alongside IGS, have traveled to the State House to advocate for its passage.

Eleven Island students, teacher Jonah Maidoff from the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School (MVPCS), and IGS program leader Noli Taylor attended the ceremony in the governor’s office, along with students from other communities. MVPCS high school students Jared Rivard, Lucy Thompson, Isabella Quinones, Ryan Scherer, and Nathan Lopez-Matta attended, along with Chilmark School students Emmett Taylor and Clara Athearn, and Chilmark preschool student Tillie Taylor.

“Island students worked with Representative Madden to write this bill and organized advocacy days at the State House for farm-to-school advocates from across the state,” Ms. Taylor said in the press release. “They spoke at legislative briefings, and met individually with elected officials. The passage of this bill was a direct result of their efforts. The community should be very proud.”

According to the 2015 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm-to-School Census, approximately 828 Massachusetts schools, with an estimated 422,072 students, participate in farm-to-school programs. Last year, Massachusetts school districts invested $10,262,200 in local food, with the average school district spending 21 percent of its budget on local products. Approximately 114 farms across the state provide food to school cafeterias.