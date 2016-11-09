John M. Bettencourt died at his Woodside Village home in Oak Bluffs on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. He was 76.

John was born in Edgartown on Feb. 10, 1940, to Manuel and Olma (Gill) Bettencourt. He was a graduate of Edgartown High School. John went on to serve his country, first in the Marine Corps and then in the Air Force. After his service, he returned to Martha’s Vineyard and worked as a boat painter and mover for Norton & Estabrook, which later became Edgartown Marine.

John is survived by his sons, Paul Bettencourt (and Susan Dostal) and Mark Bettencourt (and wife Rebecca Cournoyer and three sons, Connor, Evan, and Roan). John is also survived by his brothers Michael of Edgartown, Bruce of Tierra Verde, Fla., and Peter T. of Edgartown, sister Noreen of Edgartown; and four nieces and seven nephews. Besides his parents John was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Theresa, his brother Daniel Bettencourt, and his sister-in-law Mary Jane Bettencourt.

A graveside service with full military honors offered by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown. Arrangements are under the care of Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home.