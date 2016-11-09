Local race roundup names Ogden the new sheriff in town

Sheriff

Democrat Robert Ogden of West Tisbury won convincingly over unenrolled candidate Neal Maciel (U) of Tisbury. Mr. Ogden had 7,113 votes to Mr. Maciel’s 3,903 votes. Mr. Ogden is currently special sheriff for Dukes County, and he has worked at the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years.

Dukes County Commission

There were eight candidates for seven seats on the Dukes County Commission. Norman Perry, the only Republican of the group, did not attract enough votes to get a seat. Commissioners are chosen in county-wide elections for two-year terms.

Register of Deeds

Democrat Paulo C. DeOliveira handily defeated independent candidate Martina Thornton, 8,207 to 2,461. Mr. DeOliveira had the enthusiastic support of Dianne Powers, who will retire with two years remaining in her six-year term after 22 years as the elected Dukes County Register of Deeds. Ms. Thornton has been manager of the County of Dukes County for the past four years.

Martha’s Vineyard Commission

There were 14 candidates vying for nine seats on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Four candidates were new, eight were incumbents, and two were previous appointees. Residents of one town may vote for candidates from other towns, but at least one commissioner must be elected from each town, and no more than two elected commissioners can be from any one town.

Clarence Barnes III, Christina Brown, Robert Doyle, Joshua Goldstein, Fred Hancock, Ernest Sederholm, Linda Sibley, James Vercruysse, and Richard Toole were the nine candidates to receive the most votes in the field of 14.