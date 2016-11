Maren Mansberger Feil of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Vineyard Haven, died in her sleep at home on Nov. 4. She was the wife of the late Dr. George H. Feil, and is survived by five children, Leslie Ann Feil of Barrington, R.I.; Betsy Feil VanLandingham of West Tisbury; Ellen Lee Hunter of Cary, N.C.; Amy Frances Phillips of Tampa, Fla.; and George Harold Feil of Oakland, Calif. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Tampa. A full obituary will follow in a later edition.